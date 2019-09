New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed Gursimran Singh Mand and Baburao Munde as National Joint Co-ordinator in the Kisan Congress of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

"Congress President has approved the proposal of appointing Gursimran Singh Mand and Baburrao Munde as National Joint Co-ordinator in the Kisan Congress of the All India Congress Committee (AICC)," said the party in an official statement on Saturday. (ANI)