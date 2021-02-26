Kisan Congress stages protest outside Tomar's residence

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Marking the completion of three months of farmers' protest against the three Central farms laws on the borders of Delhi, hundreds of Kisan Congress activists on Friday staged a protest outside Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's residence here demanding that the three farm laws be repealed.

Scores of Kisan Congress activists led by its Vice Chairman Surendra Solanki assembled outside the residence of Tomar in central Delhi's Krishna Menon Marg, banging utensils. The Kisan Congress workers also carried placards demanding the repealing of the three farm laws.

Addressing the Kisan Congress workers, Solanki said, "The government has been sleeping for the last three months despite the fact that the thousands of farmers from several states are camping on the borders of the national capital."

"Since day one of the farmers' protest, we have been camping with the farmers at the borders. Ever since the three black farm laws were discussed, the Kisan Congress has stood with the farmers and staged protest against the three farm laws," he said.

Solanki added that till date, more than 200 farmers have died while protesting across the country, but the government is yet to listen to the plight of the farmers.

"Till the time the government doesn't repeal the three farm laws, Kisan Congress will stand in solidarity with the farmers on the borders of the national capital," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained several Kisan Congress workers from the protest site before releasing them hours later.

--IANS

aks/arm