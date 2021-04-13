Kisan Rail transports 1st load of Telangana mangoes to Delhi

The Jagityal area in Telangana is well known for the cultivation of export quality mangoes. Till now, during the mango season the traders, cargo aggregators and farmers were transporting these superior quality mangoes by road to different parts of the country, which is expensive, time taking and prone to relatively more enroute damages and losses.

Secunderabad, April 13 (IANS) For the first time, mangoes from Telangana are being transported to Delhi by Kisan Rail. On Tuesday, a total of 476 tons of mangoes were loaded in 20 parcel van units from Lingampet Jagityal for dispatch to Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway said, "Introduction of Kisan Rail concept by Indian Railways along with 50 per cent tariff concession provided by the Union Ministry of Food processing Industries under the scheme "Operation Greens - TOP to Total" was extensively publicised by the newly formed Business Development Unit (BDU) team of Secunderabad Division across all segments of freight customers including traders, cargo operators, bulk transporters and farmers in and around Jagityal region. The BDU also explained to the freight customers of this area about various schemes and concessions being offered by the Railways."

To facilitate freight customers and assist loading at Lingampet Jagityal station, several improvements were completed on war footing which includes levelling of mud heaps to improve loading platforms, provision of temporary shelter with GI sheets, lighting arrangements with enhanced illumination and provision of weighing scales, etc.

Generally, Kisan Rails consist of 15 to 20 parcel vans (VPs) and each VP has a carrying capacity of 23 tonnes. Also, with the commodities being loaded in Parcel Vans, where the requirement is only 23 tonnes/van, this has helped the farmers/traders with small to medium quantities also to avail the facility.

Introduction of Kisan Rail from Lingampet Jagityal has immensely helped the farming sector of this area in finding new avenues for marketing their farming produce across the country. Further, it provides a smooth, hassle-free and economical transportation facility with least enroute damages to the farmers, traders and cargo operators.

--IANS

pvn/dpb