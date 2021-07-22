Kisan Sansad: Farmers plan to carry on protest till Aug 13

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Protesting farmer leaders said on Thursday that they intend to continue with the 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital till August 13, the day the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament comes to an end.

On Wednesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had given permission to the farmers' demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the three Central farm laws on the condition that a maximum of 200 protesters will be allowed till August 9 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.