Kisan unions call off gherao of Haryana police stations after release of 2 arrested farmers

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Farmer unions have called off the statewide gherao of police stations in Haryana after the state government released the two arrested farmers on Monday morning.



Farmers Ravi Azad and Vikas Sisar have been released from Hisar Jail in the early hours of Monday. The duo was arrested for gheraoing local Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Devender Sigh Babli's residence on June 1.

A large number of farmers led by farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and United Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra have been staging a dharna in front of Tohana Sadar police station in Fatehabad district of Haryana since Saturday night demanding the release of arrested farmers. They have also called for a statewide gherao of police stations in Haryana with this demand.

However, the farmer unions said the protest will continue in Tohana since there is still a demand to release another farmer Makhan Singh, who has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and end the cases filed against him.

Farmer unions gave a statewide call to gherao police stations in Haryana from June 7 against the arrets of farmers.

Sources said farmers are waiting for an affidavit from MLA Devender Singh Babli, mentioning withdrawal of his complaint to the senior police officers soon. The matter is likely to be resolved by this evening after which the dharna is expected to end.

"I was heading to a government event when some people attacked me. I believe those who attacked me cannot be farmers. I made few undignified remarks in heat of the moment and apologised for it. Legal course of action to take place against those involved in violence," the JJP MLA told ANI.

On Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had demanded the filing of an FIR against Babli for allegedly using abusive language against the farmers publically and threatening them. However, Babli later expressed regret for using 'inappropriate' words against the farmers.

Babli posted a video clip on social media saying that he forgives those who did wrong to him on June 1. (ANI)