Kishan Reddy celebrates Telugu New Year 'Ugadi', wishes to see great year free from COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday celebrated Telugu New Year 'Ugadi' at BJP's Telangana state office in Hyderabad. As part of the celebrations, a Panchanga Sravanam was also done.



The program was attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, BJP Telangana President MP Bandi Sanjay and other prominent leaders of BJP.

Reddy said that Telugu people from across the world celebrate Ugadi as a beginning of a new year. "This new year named, 'Plava Nama Samvatsara', is being celebrated by Telugu people across the globe. I hope that this year is going to be a great year."

"In the previous year, people have faced many problems mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many lost their lives to this virus," he said.

Further speaking, he said that he would pray to save India as well as the world from the pandemic. He further said that he wishes to see good rainfall this year and have a very good harvest.

'Ugadi' the traditional new year day is being celebrated in Andhra Pradesh today. Telugu new year day is observed on 'Chaitra Suddha Padyami' according to the lunar calendar. On this occasion, devotees thronged to temples to offer prayers.

'Panchanga Sravanam' is the specialty of the Ugadi festival. Scholars of astrology calculate the astrological features in the new year, and read them for people, along with regular prayers. (ANI)

