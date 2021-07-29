Kishtwar cloudburst: IAF helicopters involved in relief operations

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): Indian Air Force helicopters were utilised during the relief operations in Kishtwar after a cloudburst.



"Three helicopters of IAF-from Jammu, Udhampur and Srinagar were utilised for airlifting SDRF/NDRF teams to Kishtwar. Simultaneously, evacuation of critically injured people was done from Sondar to Kishtwar," said Public Relation Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu.

The helicopters flew a total of eight sorties transferring a relief load of 2,250 kgs, 44 NDRF personnel, four medical assistants, and recovering two stretcher patients from Sondar," added the PRO

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that all efforts will be made to rehabilitate those affected due to the Kishtwar cloudburst.

"It is a very sad incident. Seven persons have been killed in the incident, and those critical are under medical treatment. We will make all efforts to rehabilitate those affected due to this natural disaster," said LG Manoj Sinha on Kishtwar cloudburst.

The rescue operation and restoration work continue in the Honzar Dachhan area of the

Kishtwar district following a cloudburst that took the lives of seven people, leaving 12 injured and 19 missing. Till now seven bodies have been recovered, and 17 people have been rescued. Out of 17 people who were rescued, five are critically injured. (ANI)

