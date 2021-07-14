'Kitchen Ayurveda' included in Ayush Kavach app

This information can be accessed by anyone using the 'Ayurveda Kitchen' feature on the 'Ayush Kavach' app.

Through the app, the AYUSH department will be educating people about the benefits of turmeric, ajwain, cloves, nutmeg and other items available in the kitchen.

Lucknow, July 14 (IANS) 'Kitchen Ayurveda' has now been included in the AYUSH Kavach app.

Apart from this, the AYUSH department has also included many such features on the Ayush Kavach app, including videos of renowned Ayurveda Gurus, who will be defining the best possible ways to use the items available in the kitchen.

A.K. Dixit, the officer-in-charge of the Department of AYUSH, said that with Kitchen Ayurveda, "Preventive measures to boost the immunity against cold, cough and other infections can easily be taken at home.

Ayurveda guru Dr Vandana Pathak said that correct information has been given by Ayurveda experts in the app.

Many videos of home remedies have been uploaded on the Ayush Kavach app that have information on how to cure infections with mustard, turmeric, mulethi, clove, cumin, and other items.

Dr Pathak said, "Over 2,000 people watch videos at a time. In fact, informative videos on how to beat diseases like cold, acidity, pain, menstruation, diabetes through home remedies have also been uploaded on the app." she added.

The 'Ayush Kavach App' was launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on May 5, 2020, with the aim to boost the immunity of the people against COVID-19 and other infections through Ayurvedic medicines.

Experts believe that Ayurveda is an ancient practice and all the diseases can be healed with Ayurvedic practice.

The app broke all the records in popularity and currently, has over 20 lakh subscribers.

--IANS

amita/skp/