KITE facilitates online classes for Lakshadweep students

This became a reality on the request by Directorate of Education, Lakshadweep administration, to KITE to provide the digital content offline to the students in Lakshadweep where there are issues with respect to internet connectivity and availability of Direct to Home (DTH) channel.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 19 (IANS) Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) on Monday came out with a plan to provide the offline version of its "First Bell 2.0" Digital Classes for the students in Lakshadweep region, who study according to Kerala school syllabus.

The Lakshadweep Education Officer had visited the KITE state Office at state capital Thiruvananthapuram, following which it has been decided to support the students in the Union Territory by providing downloaded versions of digital contents from pre-primary to class 12 students on a monthly basis.

K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said this initiative would directly benefit 6,420 students across 43 schools located in 10 islands of Lakshadweep, who study as per the Kerala school syllabus.

"KITE has been providing necessary support to Lakshadweep Department of Education for setting up hi-tech classrooms on request," Sadath added.

From 2020 onwards, with its inclusion in all DTH networks, KITE Victers channel is now available in Lakshadweep region as well. However, due to the prevailing issues of availability of the channel and the internet connectivity in many areas in the island, the need of the hour was to make the 'First Bell' Digital Classes available in an offline mode, which can be directly provided to the students.

