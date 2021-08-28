Kite festival organised in Jammu to boost tourism

A large number of participants joined the event partaking in the spirit of the festival. The display of colourful kites also become a sight of attraction.This was the second edition of the Jammu Kite Festival that was organised in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) and was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer by releasing the string of a kite.Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Kite flying has been an integral part of Indian Culture. Kites have the ability to drag us out of our homes and go back to childhood for a while. I congratulate Directorate of Tourism, Jammu for organizing such a festival."Local residents appreciated the administration for organising the event and several people participated from various parts of Jammu. The blue sky was dotted with numerous kites of various shapes, colours and sizes which added to everyone's delight.Dr Langar told ANI that the administration is planning many events in the coming days which will boost the tourism in Jammu."Planning is being done to organise cultural festivals from October onwards for three-four months. Several other district administrations have made short term and long term plans for tourism development. Meanwhile, there is a need to be cautious amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We are limiting crowds to 25," he said.Director Tourism Vivekanand Rai said that due to COVID-19 many activities for the promotion of tourism could not be held earlier but now with ease in restrictions the tourism department is planning many activities."Tourism Directorate is also urging people to follow COVID protocols. All our staff and stakeholders have been vaccinated on priority. From September to March, cultural events will be held in Jammu, keeping in mind their culture, music, and cuisine. We were apprehensive about people's participation in today's event but nearly 100 people participated," he said.Rai further informed that the winner of the kite flying contest will get to stay at Patnitop for two nights and three days.Participants seemed enthusiastic about the competition and at the same time lauded the administration thoughtfulness in bringing back the age-old tradition of kite flying."The administration has taken a good step. A good environment has been created here. Kite flying is being promoted at a time when people stick to gadgets which is commendable," said Shubhang Sethi, a participant.Another participant Luvkesh viewed the festival through a different lens. According to him, the event was promoting communal harmony while also boosting tourism."The tourism was negligible here, in the past few months due to COVID-19. The event will surely be a boon," he added.The festival also marked the celebration of Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav. (ANI)