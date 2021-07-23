KL Meena to introduce pvt member Bill for uniform civil code in RS

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party's Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday will introduce The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha as a Private Member Bill.

The Bill provides for the constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout the territory of India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.