KL Meena to introduce pvt member Bill for uniform civil code in RS

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party's Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday will introduce The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha as a Private Member Bill.
The Bill provides for the constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout the territory of India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
In the Rajya Sabha the opposition has upped its ante on Pegasus and farmers issues.
On Thursday, the House witnessed unruly scenes when Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen snatched the papers from the IT minister and tore them.
Sources in the government say that the government may move for notice for the suspension of Sen.
