KLF narco-terror case: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 3

An NIA spokesperson said that the anti-terror probe agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet in the special NIA court in Punjab's Mohali against Rajender Singh aka Ganja, a resident of Amritsar, Parminder Pal Singh aka Bobby, and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, both originally residents of Delhi but currently in Dubai, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS)

The official said that during the probe, it was found that Rajender Singh was instrumental in selling the smuggled heroin in India, while Parminder Pal Singh played important role in channelising the proceeds through hawala from India to Dubai.

"Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, further transferred the funds to entities based in Pakistan to further the activities of banned terrorist organisation KLF," the official said.

Hakimzada, along with Pakistan-based self-styled KLF chief Harmeet Singh aka Ph.D, have been instrumental in running a narco-terror network to strengthen their terrorist activities, the official said.

"The probe has established that a network of narco-traffickers, terrorists and hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Hakimzada and was indulging in subversive activities against India," the official said.

The NIA case was registered in January after the Punjab Police registered a case over the seizure of 500 gms of heroin and drug money amounting to Rs 1.20 lakh from Samra and two others in December 2019.

Earlier, after completion of its investigation, the NIA had filed charge sheet against 10 accused in the case.

