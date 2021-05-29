Knife attacker arrested in France

"The gendarmes neutralised the individual suspected of stabbing the municipal policewoman in Chapelle-sur-Erdre. Thanks to them and thoughts for the gendarmes injured during this arrest," Darmanin tweeted on Friday night.

Paris, May 29 (IANS) A knife attacker, who was on the large after stabbing a policewoman in France, has been arrested, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced.

The attacker was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. after an exchange of fire with gendarmes who sought after him.

Two gendarmes were wounded by shots, according to BFM television.

At around 10 a.m, the attacker entered the commune police station of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre in Loire-Atlantique and stabbed the policewoman several times before running away.

The policewoman suffered serious wounds in the legs.

