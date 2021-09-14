Knife-wielding Palestinian teen injures 2 Israelis

The assailant, identified as a 17-year-old from tHebron city in West Bank, arrived at the entrance of the central bus station in Jaffa St. and stabbed two shoppers on Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman as saying to reporters.

Jerusalem, Sep 14 (IANS) Two Israelis were injured in a stabbing attack by a knife-wielding Palestinian teenager outside Jerusalem's central bus station, police said.

Border Police officers on a patrol noticed him and "opened fire and neutralised him", Turgeman said.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency health service said in a statement the two injured Israelis were identified as Yeshiva (Jewish seminary) students in their 20s.

They sustained moderate injuries and were evacuated to a hospital along with five other people suffering from the shock.

The assailant sustained serious injuries, Turgeman said.

Video footage on Channel 12 TV news showed him lying on the ground surrounded by policemen.

The police showed a photo of a large kitchen knife used by the assailant.

Earlier on Monday, another attack was prevented in West Bank, according to a military spokesperson.

A Palestinian suspect arrived at the Gush Etzion Junction near a major Israeli settlement bloc south of Bethlehem city, and attempted to stab an Israeli soldier using a screwdriver, the spokesperson sadded.

The soldiers at the scene shot the assailant and he was taken to a hospital. No injuries were reported.

The violence came in the wake of a jailbreak by six Palestinian inmates from a maximum-security prison in northern Israel.

Four of them were captured over the weekend and the other two are still at large.

Measures taken in Israel's prisons following the escape sparked a protest and a string of knife attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

In addition, four rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip followed by Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave.

