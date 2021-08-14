Knowledge of Constitution will make the youth better citizens: Raj Guv

Jaipur, Aug 14 (IANS) Setting up Constitution parks in the universities can impart constitutional values like fundamental rights and duties to the youth, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said while talking about one big idea that can take India on a growth charter.

"In Rajasthan, we have called for and implemented the idea of establishment of Constitution parks in the universities of the state and in the Raj Bhavan as well.