Kochi: Kerala CM inaugurates new metro stretch

Kochi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 03 (ANI): Kochi metro's new stretch from Maharaja's college to Thykoodam was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the services of the metro at a function presided over by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "The aim is to improve the infrastructure by improving the trust of the people and implementing the development. The government has already begun the process of developing the infrastructure. And in this venture, the government is trying to avoid the use of plastic completely."



The chief minister also took the occasion to apprise about the water metro project.

"This project will become a reality in March. Water Metro is the first water transport system in India. The project will be implemented in a timely manner. This requires the support of all representatives as it is planned to raise the Kochi Water Supply Project," he added. (ANI)

