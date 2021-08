Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 22 (ANI): A Kochi-London Air India flight, which was scheduled to depart at 1:20 pm on Sunday, will now depart on Monday morning, in view of technical issues.



As per an official statement by the airport authorities, it informed, "A Kochi-London Air India flight, which was scheduled to depart at 1:20 pm today, will now depart tomorrow morning. Some technical issues were reported. 182 passengers were shifted to hotels."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)