Kochi Metro Rail granted conditional exemption for drone usage

Accordingly, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the conditional exemption for the company's Integrated Urban Regeneration & Water Transport System Project (IURWTS).

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Centre has granted conditional exemption for usage of drones or 'Remotely Piloted Aircraft System' to Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL).

"This conditional exemption is valid till 31st December 2021 from the date of issue of the letter or until the full operationalisation of 'Digital Sky Platform' (Phase-1), whichever is earlier," the ministry said in a statement.

"This exemption shall be valid only if all conditions and limitations as stated below are strictly adhered to. In case of violation of any condition, this exemption shall become null and void."

In addition, the operator shall intimate the schedule of operation (location and date of operation) to DGCA (as and when available) well in advance for conducting safety oversight.

"In this regard, KMRL shall ensure access to DGCA are provided to perform this function."

--IANS

rv/sn/bg