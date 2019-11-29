Kochi Police launch awareness campaign on Pocso Act

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Kochi Police have launched a campaign to spread awareness among the public about the Pocso Act.

Named as 'Kunje Ninakkayi' (For you kid), the campaign aims at making people aware of the legal, protective, enforcement issues related to the Pocso Act, Kochi police said on Twitter.

As part of the state-level awareness campaign, Kochi Police Commissionerate will be conducting 138 street corner programmes, Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said.



The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, deals with child sexual abuse cases. (ANI)

