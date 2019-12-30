Kolam against CAA, NRC spotted outside Stalin, Kanimozhi's residence

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Kolam, which is a traditional form of Rangoli was drawn against the CAA and NRC outsides homes of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, DMK chief MK Stalin and party MP Kanimozhi in Chennai on Monday.



"No CAA, No NRC," one of the Kolam design read.

While the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) gives citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is only in talks so far, aims to identify illegal immigrants.

These Kolam's outside the DMK leaders houses have been spotted a day after seven people were detained and later released for making Rangoli at public places against the CAA and NRC.

On Sunday, Chennai Police detained seven people for 'unlawful assembly' and for making Rangoli at public spaces in Besant Nagar.

Chennai is continuing to witness protests against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, with people opting for different mediums of protest.

Last week, DMK-led opposition parties carried out a massive rally in the city peacefully. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) took out a rally to the state Governor's residence against the new law. (ANI)

