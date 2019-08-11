Kolhapur: District administration distributes food materials among flood victims

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Kolhapur district administration on Sunday collected and distributed food materials among the flood victims here.

The food items were collected and kept in a madrassa in Shiroli to distribute among the flood victims in the state.



Earlier today, the administration also warned traders against overpricing products due to the floods and put out dedicated phone numbers for registration of complaints in this regard.

Large parts of Kolhapur have been affected by floods with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) being pressed into service for rescue operations. Over a thousand people have been evacuated from Kolhapur's Hasur and Nrusinhawadi areas.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday visited Kolhapur and Sangli to take stock of the situation.

Eight-five teams of the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force, Army, Navy and Territorial Army are currently deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts for rescue efforts.

More than 300 medical teams are working in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Monday onwards in Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur districts in Pune division. (ANI)

