Kolkata: 1 dead, 17 injured after being struck by lightning

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): At least one person died while 17 others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning near Victoria Memorial here on Friday, police said.

The injured have been rushed to Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital and are currently being treated.



The person declared brought dead to the hospital has been identified as Subir Pal.

"Today, at about 3:45 pm massive lightning struck near Victoria South Gate about 17 persons received burn injuries. All of them were taken to SSKM hospital where one of them was declared brought dead," a police statement said.

According to the police, three men, five women and five children were injured in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

