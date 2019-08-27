Kolkata: 2 drug peddlers arrested, heroin worth 8 lakh seized

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Aug 27, 2019 20:26 hrs

Heroin worth eight lakh was recovered from the drug peddlers in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested two Assam-based drug peddlers and seized more than two kilograms of heroin from their possession.
According to the officials, the accused have been identified as Joygopal Debnath (34) and Hussain Ahmed (40).


"Based on a tip-off, the accused were arrested at 4.45 pm by the police for possessing heroin of 2.147 kilograms worth over eight lakh while they were coming to Kolkata in a private car," the police said.
An investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

