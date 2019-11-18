Kolkata: After death threat from family, gay couple seeks police protection

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Even though the Supreme Court passed the historic decision of decriminalising Section 377, a gay couple in Barasat region of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district is apparently receiving death threats from their family members and have sought police protection.

"When I informed my family members that I am gay, they started beating me up and forced me to get married to a girl. But I didn't want to do it. My father threatened us... They even took me to a psychiatrist. When the psychiatrist said that I am gay, still they did not believe him," said one of them.



"My partner's parents are not there. There is nobody to back him. I have been told by my family that they will kill my partner. I just wish that nothing happens to him. I want to stay with my parents and my partner also," he added.

The security of the LGBT community still remains a question, said Ranjita Sinha, a member of the Association of Transgender, West Bengal.

Sinha added that the condition is not good in West Bengal as compared to other states. (ANI)

