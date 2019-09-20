Kolkata: BJP protests against Jadavpur University incident

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A day after Union Minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly heckled and assaulted in Jadavpur University, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took out a protest rally here against the "heinous" incident.

"What happened at Jadavpur University yesterday was a heinous incident. Nowhere in independent India has such an incident ever taken place. A renowned BJP leader was heckled and beaten by Naxals and students of Students' Federation of India (SFI)," BJP state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar told ANI during the protest march.He alleged that Naxals in the region have taken over the university premises as their safe haven."There is no rule of law in the state. The program was a simple discussion on 'good governance'. However, he was heckled and manhandled by some students and the university administration did not take any action. The CPI-M party is behind this incident," Majumdar said.The BJP leader further claimed that only his party can take stringent actions and make the university campus free of "these anti-national forces".Hundreds of BJP workers participated in the rally holding party flags and shouting slogans denouncing the CPIM as well as the university administration.Supriyo was on Thursday allegedly heckled by a section of students at the university, where he went to participate in an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.He was stranded in the premises for over six hours before being taken out of the university by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in his official vehicle. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had visited the university after receiving the information about the incident.Large numbers of police personnel were deployed at the university premises to maintain the law and order in the campus. (ANI)