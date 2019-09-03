Kolkata: Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy chief guests at TMC MLA's Ganesh puja

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): In a welcome break from the usual news of political rivalry from the state, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party leaders Arvind Menon and Mukul Roy arrived as chief guests at the Ganesh Puja hosted by TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta here.



The three BJP leaders along with Dutta conducted puja at the pandal in the Salt Lake area on Monday.

The Trinamool MLA who had just last month resigned from the post of Bidhannagar Mayor is said to be close to Roy.

Roy himself was a TMC MP and had served as the Railway Minister in the UPA-II government. He joined BJP in 2017 after resigning from the Rajya Sabha and severing ties with his old party.

The arrival of Roy along with other top party leaders at the event hosted by Dutta is being seen as a sign that the incumbent MLA from Rajarhat-New Town will soon jump the ship to join BJP. (ANI)

