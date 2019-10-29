Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty celebrate 'Bhai Phota' at old age home

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty on Tuesday participated in a 'Bhai Phonta' celebration at an old age home in Kolkata here.

"I come here every year. It makes my day. This is a very good initiative to share joy with those who do not have families of their own," Jahan told reporters here.



The two newly elected members of the Parliament visited the old age home and celebrated the festival with the people.

"It really feels great to be here. I have been taking part in this event for over 6-7 years. This is such a positive environment. This is like a family to me. The amount of love we receive here is in abundance," Mimi Chakraborty told ANI.

Bhai Phonta, a Bengali Hindu festival, is usually celebrated two days after 'Kali Puja'. The festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

