Kolkata bids farewell to non-AC rakes of India's first underground metro

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 25 (ANI): The non-AC rakes of Kolkata Metro Railway on Sunday were shelved while celebrating its 37th Operational Day.



Some of these rakes have been in service since its inception as the country's first underground railway in 1984.

On this occasion, a photo exhibition of the railway was organised inside one of the non-AC rakes at the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) station.

Speaking to ANI, General Manager of Metro Railway, Manoj Joshi said, "As part of the farewell, we have organised a photo exhibition in the last non-AC rake that is depicting the past, present and future of Metro Railway."

He further said that this railway is being expanded. "Work is ongoing in the three corridors," he said.

Feeling nostalgic, the General Manager said that in 2010, AC rakes were added to the metro railway. "We had a rich history. Now we want to go for expanding the network so that we can better serve the city," he said.

Deputy general manager Protyush Ghosh as a tribute to the last non-AC rake sang a song while bidding farewell to it.

"Going forward, we will provide service only with AC metro," he said. (ANI)

