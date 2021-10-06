Kolkata: Durga idols dressed in gold saree, installed with gold eyes

Every year, the people of Kolkata brainstorm into new themes, which are unique and innovative in their own way. From pandals to Durga idols, the festival is a delight for devotees here.This year, two idols of Durga have been unveiled at a pandal by Bandhu Mahal Club in Baguiati, in which one idol has been installed with eyes of gold and another idol has been draped in saree that has embroidery of gold."The saree has about 6 grams gold and the eyes of the Durga idol have 10-11 grams of gold. It cost Rs 1.5 lakhs and a total of Rs 10 lakhs have been spent in setting up this pandal," said Karthick Ghosh, President of Bandhu Mahal Club in Baguiati.As a tribute to Arun Pal, an idol maker who used to make idols for the committee every year, the committee has recreated Pal's studio in the pandal. Pal was a famous idol maker from Kalighat who passed away last year.Director of the PR team, Dipanwita Bagchi said that after the festivities are over, the gold saree would be donated by the organising committee to an underprivileged girl, who is awaiting her wedding.Days ahead of the festival, the state government has issued guidelines for the Durga Puja celebrations in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.As per the guidelines, pandals shall have to be spacious and open from all sides with separate entry-exit points. Pandals must keep adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical distancing in terms of the existing COVID-19 pandemic norms.The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)