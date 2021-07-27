Kolkata: Four held for trying to extort money

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], July 27 (ANI): Four persons were arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a man in Kolkata, the police informed.



The Kolkata Police alleged that one of the persons posed as an IPS officer and threatened the victim, Zakir Hossain, with arrest by the National Investigation Agency if he didn't pay an amount of Rs two lakhs.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajasrshi Bhattacharya, Abhijit Das, Amar Kumar Das and driver M Sikandar.

The four will be produced before the court. More details are awaited (ANI)

