Kolkata Metro to run 10 additional daily services on weekdays

Kolkata (West Bengal), September 13 (ANI): The Kolkata Metro will run 10 additional daily services on weekdays, said the Metro Railway, Kolkata on Monday.

"Metro will run 256 daily services (128 UP & 128 DN) instead of 246 services from Monday to Friday from 15.09.2021 (Wednesday) from 07:30 hrs. to 22:30 hrs. for the convenience of the Metro commuters," informed Metro Railway, Kolkata by an official statement.



Out of the total 148 services, (74 UP & 74 DN) will run between the Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar stations.

"During morning peak hours, Metro services will run at an interval of 5 minutes from 09:00 hrs. to 10:30 hrs. in UP direction and 09:00 hrs. to 10:00 hrs. in DN direction. In DN direction Metro services will also run at 5 minutes intervals from 10:30 hrs. to 11:00 hrs. During evening peak hours Metro services will run at 5 minutes intervals from 17:00 hrs. to 18:30 hrs. in UP direction and 17:00 hrs. to 18:00 hrs. in DN direction. In DN direction Metro services will also run at 5 minutes intervals from 18:30 hrs. to 19:00 hrs," mentioned the release.

Thirty-two services (16 UP & 16 DN) will be running to and from the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station, during morning and evening peak hours.

"Out of these, 15 services (7 UP & 8 DN) will be run in between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar stations," added the release.

It further mentions that the services introduced between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineshwar/Dumdum will cater to the bulk of passengers travelling over this section and has been planned to cut the waiting time for passengers intending to travel beyond Mahanayak Uttam Kumar. (ANI)