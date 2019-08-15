Kolkata Police arrests one person with 16 kg cannabis

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Narcotics Cell of Kolkata Police has arrested one person from Eden Gardens Railway Station area and recovered 16 kg cannabis worth around Rs 1.6 lakh from his possession.

The accused, who was arrested on Wednesday, has been identified as Harendra Nath Roy, 48.



Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Murlidhar Sharma informed about the arrest on the Twitter account of his office.

"Harendra Nath Roy, 48, arrested by Narcotics Cell, DD with 16kgs of Ganja from the vicinity of Eden Gardens Railway Station in the night of Aug 14. The seized psychotropic substance has a market value of Rs 1.6 Lacs approximately," Jt CP Crime, Kolkata said in a tweet. (ANI)

