Kolkata Port Trust felicitate winners of 'Ideabox Challenge'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday awarded the winners of 'Ideabox Challenge' which was aimed at attaining innovative ideas from employees to improve the organisation's functioning.

The winners were felicitated by the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Shipping, Gopal Krishna in presence of senior officials of Government of India and Kolkata Port Trust."The Ideabox Challenge was launched by the newly instituted strategic management team to gain innovative ideas from all employees on the front of process improvement, increasing revenue, boosting tourism, cleanliness and green energy," read a press release from Kolkata Port Trust.The top idea which won the contest was the idea to hire amphibious boats as pilot launches for marine operations which can dramatically improve the pilot transit time and ease of transit of pilots from shore to the ship."Some other ideas included increasing utilization of land under dilapidated quarters, to develop rooftop cafes on riverfront warehouses and to improve the machinery of the Lock Gates at Netaji Subhash Dock (NSD)," the press release stated.The challenge received a strong response with more than 200 ideas submitted by participants. The top three ideas were declared winners with cash prizes up to Rs 50,000. Six consolation prizes were also given. (ANI)