Kolkata students create Guinness World Records with largest astrophysics assemble

New Delhi, Nov 5 (ANI): The Guinness World Records for the largest astrophysics lesson (45 minutes) and assembly of spectroscopes was created at the Science City Kolkata on the first day of India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019 with the participation of over 1,598 students.

An official release said astronomers use spectroscopes to know details like temperature, the chemical composition of celestial objects hundreds or millions of light-years away from us.

It said a small personal model of advanced spectroscopes can easily be made by anyone using a box made of cardboard that has a very narrow window used to channel light into the spectroscope."A piece of a Compact Disc is used to split the light by a process called diffraction. This attempt is dedicated to Meghnad Saha and C V Raman" the release said.It said that the host city of the 5th IISF-2019 is home to renowned scientific institutions that have been the workplace of pioneering scientists who gave shape to science in India.IISF is the largest science festival in the world. The theme for this year's festival is RISEN India -Research, Innovation and Science Empowering the Nation.On the second day of IISF, the largest electronics lesson and assembly of optical media communication units at a single location will be attempted with the participation of over 1,000 students. (ANI)