Kolkata Young Readers' Boat Library launched

Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) The Kolkata Young Readers' Boat Library, the first such here to give access to children across age groups and segments to pick and read their favourite book while floating on the beautiful Hoogly river, has been launched by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) and the Apeejay Anand Children's Library.

The beautiful library, decorated with attractive artworks of children and housing books across genres for young readers adorning its shelves will encourage and inspire children to read and experience the joy of reading.

The famed Oxford Bookstores have curated the selection of titles and literature and the boat library will eventually host year-long activities for children on board, such as storytelling, dramatised readings, poetry sessions, book launches, music and more, to captivate young minds.

The Kolkata Young Readers' Boat Library was launched virtually by Rajanvir Singh Kapur, MD, West Bengal Transport Corporation and Priti Paul, Director Apeejay Surrendra Group.

"The idea behind the Kolkata Young Readers' Boat Library is that one can read from a good collection of books while appreciating the beauty of Kolkata from the floating marvel on the river Hoogly. The boat library would take people for a nice three-hour trip and there would be a half ticket for children and 'Kanyashrees' (girls agd 18 or below). People over 18 also welcome," Rajanvir Singh Kapur said.

"As a group we have always championed the cause of reading and support all initiatives that reach out to the largest group of young readers. Our collaboration with West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) in this novel venture is one which brings to life our vision," Priti Paul said.

"The river is the life-breath of Bengal and a waterway of tremendous sacred and cultural significance. We celebrate the river with this initiative and, further, reading and learning on the move will undoubtedly create an environment where children can celebrate and re-discover our history and roots as we make our way on board the floating library and delve into books through this educational-recreational endeavour to which we are all so committed," she added.

