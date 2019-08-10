Konkan Railway partially suspends services amid heavy rains

According to Konkan Railways spokesperson Baban Ghatge, the services of train number 16312 from Kochuveli in Kerala to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan was cancelled on Saturday.

Train number 12617 from Ernakulam to Hazrat Nizamuddin and 22476 from Coimbatore to Hisar will operate only up to the Mangalore Central station, the spokesperson said.

Konkan Railway services have been disrupted on various grounds in the last several days. The heavy monsoon showers in Kerala over the last 24 hours have caused the latest disruption in services.