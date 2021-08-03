Korea Southern Power to start commercial operation of wind power plant in Jordan

Seoul [South Korea], August 3 (ANI/Global Economic): Korea Southern Power announced on Monday that it started commercial operation of the Jordan Tafila Wind Power Project.



Jordan Tafila Wind Power Project is the first overseas wind power project conducted by Korea Southern Power. It is a project that Korea Southern Power and DL Energy invested 50 percent of shares each to build and operate 15 wind power generators, which have a generation capacity of 3.45 mega Watt each, in Tafila, Jordan. A total of 120 billion won was invested in this project.

Korea Southern Power explained that it had difficulties in promoting the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it succeeded in commercial operation by negotiating with the Jordan government to obtain approval for special entry of construction workers and hiring local employees.

The company will supply electrical power to more than 50,000 households in Tafila through the wind farm. It is planning to hire more than 40 local people for maintenance, logistics, and security of facilities.

Korea Southern Power predicted that it will generate a total of 360 billion won in sales through an electricity supply contract with Jordanian National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) for 20 years after the completion of the wind power plant. (ANI/Global Economic)

