Kota Neelima's paintings inspired by farmers' widows

Her exhibition "The Nature of Things: Death and Dualism in Indian Villages" is open for public viewing from August 23-29 at the India Habitat Centre here.

Her research work was focussed on the Beed district of Maharashtra, which records a high incidence of farmer suicides and is a drought-affected region of Marathwada.

In an interview with IANS, Neelima said that the paintings are inspired from her conversations with farmers' widows, who are battling severe distress but still strive to be hopeful and resilient.

The exhibition seeks to assist the families of the farmers who committed suicide, by utilising the proceeds from the sale of the artworks for them, Neelima said.