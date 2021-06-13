Kotkapura police firing case: SIT summons former Punjab CM Prakash Badal on June 16

Chandigarh [India], June 13 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal has been summoned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to appear before it on June 16 in connection with the Kotkapura police firing case.



Following the summon, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa on Sunday said that the summon is a step in the right direction.

"The summoning of S Prakash Singh Badal by the SIT investigating the Kotkapura police fiiring case is a step in the right direction. In the previous investigation which was set aside by the High Court on April 9, it had been observed that the previous SIT had not arrayed Badals as accused," said Bajwa.

"The role of the Badals in the Police firing case is that of an accused, a fact known to everyone," he added.

The MP further said that the need of the hour is to conduct a fair probe.

The three-member SIT was constituted on May 7 on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The high court had quashed the Punjab Police SIT's report into the Kotkapura police firing incident in which police opened fire at people protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in 2015. (ANI)

