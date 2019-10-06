Kovind, Modi greet nation on Durga Puja

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. May Goddess Durga shower her blessings on us and enrich our lives with joy and prosperity," Kovind tweeted.

"Best wishes to Mahashtmi Puja of Navratri. Mahagauri, the intended Goddess of Durgashtami, will bring happiness, good luck and prosperity in everyone's life," Modi said in a tweet.

Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Durga Puja or Navratri.