Kovind, Sonia, Rahul extend greetings on Chhath pooja

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to the people celebrating Chhath.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Chhath Pooja. Let this Chhath Pooja be an occasion to express our devotion to Sun God, Mother Earth and rivers. May this festival bring happiness to everyone's life and inspire us to respect the nature more," the President tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi also wished people on Chhath pooja and in a statement expressed special reverence for all the people observing a fast. She also prayed to Lord Sun and Chhath Maiya to provide happiness, peace, health, wealth and prosperity to all.

"Heartfelt greetings to all of you on Mahaparv Chhath. May the Lord Sun gives new happiness to all your family. This festival also inspires us to make nature and rivers pollution free," Wayanad Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrote on Facebook. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted people on the occasion. In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "Many wishes to all of you for the festival of Chhath, a symbol of faith in nature and folk. Chhath festival should inspire all of us to spread the sweetness of Thekua in the society and save nature." Chhath festival, which started on Thursday, is celebrated with fervour in Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Every year, the festival commences with oblation to the setting sun and concludes with the rising sun. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from the evening of November 2 till the morning of November 3. aks/adr