Kovind on 5-day TN visit from Aug 2

According to a tentative schedule, the President will arrive in Chennai on August 2 at 12.45 p.m. and will be hosted at the Raj Bhavan. Kovind will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly which is formerly known as the Madras legislative council at 5 p.m.

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind will reach Tamil Nadu on August 2 and will stay in the southern state for five days.

He will unveil the portrait of former Chief Minister late M. Karunanidhi at the legislative assembly hall at Fort St George, Chennai. Hw will lead Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Speaker M. Appavu, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Kovind as the speaker on the occasion.

From August 3 to 5, the President will attend series of programs at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and will stay at the Raj Bhavan, Ooty. The President will leave for New Delhi from Ooty on August 6.

The Tamil Nadu assembly secretariat will bring out a souvenir to mark the centenary celebrations of the state Assembly. The souvenir will have various legislations enacted by the state assembly from 1921 for social reforms as also the contribution of the Dravidian movement to the growth of Tamil Nadu.

The souvenir will also highlight the profiles of the past chief ministers of the state as also the rich culture of the state and the Dravidian movement.

--IANS

aal/in