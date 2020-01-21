Kovind receives credentials from envoys of Bangladesh, Lesotho, Panama

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday received credentials from the envoys of three countries, including Bangladesh, Lesotho and Panama during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



"President Kovind received credentials from Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner of Bangladesh, from Lineo Irene Molise-Mabusela, High Commissioner of Lesotho and from Arturo Luis Fabrega Alvarez, Ambassador of Panama at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," the President's Office said in a tweet. (ANI)

