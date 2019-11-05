Kozhikode court to hear bail pleas of 2 CPI (M) activists today

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Kozhikode sessions court is expected to hear the bail application of two CPI (M) student activists, who were arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), on Tuesday.

The activists, Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal, were arrested for allegedly having Maoist links.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has slammed the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) for using UAPA to arrest the two activists.



On Monday, police had released visuals of a raid that took place at Fazal's house in Kozhikode.

According to the video, the police team could be seen confiscating some books related to Marxism.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state government is examining the matter. (ANI)

