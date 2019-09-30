KPCC chief Gundu Rao reason for Congress' pathetic condition in Karnataka: Disqualified MLA Patil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): After ST Somashekar, another disqualified MLA BC Patil on Monday slammed KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and blamed him for the 'pathetic condition' of the Congress party in Karnataka.

"Congress is in a pathetic situation only because of Rao. His leadership could not even manage to win more than one seat for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha election. Congress had managed to win nine seats the last time around," said Patil, disqualified MLA from Hirekerur.



He said he was confident that the verdict of the Supreme Court will be in favour of the MLAs.

"Whatever Somashekar said was right. Rao is the reason we left the Congress party. We have already left the party and don't want to talk about the present situation of Congress," Patil said.

He also added that he will contest the upcoming by-polls.

Disqualified Congress MLA ST Somashekar had on Friday said that he had left the Congress because of Rao.

"We left the Congress because Rao is an incapable KPCC president. The coalition government was not on the right path. That is why we resigned and destabilized the Kumaraswamy government," Somashekar had said. (ANI)

