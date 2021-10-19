Kremlin says Putin decided to join G20 Summit online due to coronavirus situation

Moscow [Russia], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to take part in the G20 summit online instead of travelling to Rome because of the growing COVID-19 incidence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.



Earlier in the day, Putin notified Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about this decision.

"Of course it is," Peskov said, asked if the decision was made because of the situation with COVID-19.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that the presidential administration staffers have no plans to switch to working remotely. (ANI/Sputnik)

