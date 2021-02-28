Krishna Dhaba owner's son injured in terrorist attack dies in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): The son of the owner of popular food joint Krishna Dhaba who was injured in the terrorist attack on the eatery, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.



"Woke up to extremely distressing news. Young Akash Mehra who was shot at by terrorists at Krishna Dhaba has succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital. I share the pain and grief of his family and stand by them as they mourn this inconsolable loss. May his soul rest in peace," Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor of Srinagar in a tweet.

On February 17, terrorists belonging to the 'Muslim Jaanbaz Force', an offshoot of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked Krishna Dhaba' in Srinagar's Durganag area when 24 foreign diplomats were visiting the union territory.

On February 19, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three terrorists of 'Muslim Jaanbaz Force' in connection with the attack, which police said was aimed at terrorising non-locals living in the valley and disrupting tourist activity.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Suhail Ahmad Mir, resident of Dangerpora Nowgam, Owais Manzoor Sofi, resident of Dangarpora and Vilayat Aziz Mir, a resident of Hanipora Wampora Pulwama.

The police had said that the arrest of the trio and the recovery of weapon of crime (pistol) and grenade, along with other incriminating material including the bike used by them, within hours of attack is a big success for the Jammu and Kashmir police. (ANI)

