Krishna Janmashtami: Celebrations begin at Noida's ISKCON temple with morning prayers

Devotees flocked to the brightly decorated Iskcon temple with gaiety and devotional fervour and observed the rituals to mark the occasion.The celebrations began with an aarti early in the morning with people fasting and singing 'bhajans' (devotional hymns).Men, women and children were seen standing in queues offerings prayers.Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. (ANI)