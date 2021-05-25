Krishnapatnam can't be called ayurvedic: AYUSH team

Amaravati, May 25 (IANS) The Ayush department has clarified that the Covid medicine produced in Krishnapatnam by a local ayurvedic medicine practitioner, does not contain any harmful ingredients. Speaking to the media on Monday, Ayush commissioner Ramulu said that they have appraised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, of their findings, and will submit a comprehensive report over the next few days.

"All the ingredients used in the medicine, are accepted in Ayurveda. But there are some hurdles in classifying it as an ayurvedic medicine. Any drug not listed in classical ayurvedic tests, needs to undergo clinical trials. The dosages used in the preparation, are also important. There's no possibility of categorising it as an ayurvedic medicine. But then it can't be called a country remedy either. It has its advantages", he explained.

Ramulu said that 18 herbs have been used in the medicine. He said that according to local officials, around 80,000 persons have been administered the medicine over the past few weeks.

The Andhra Pradesh government had decided to rope in central government agencies to evaluate the ayurvedic remedy for Covid that a local practitioner claimed to have developed.

The medication which is prepared by a local ayurveda practitioner, Anandiah, has been attracting people from the surrounding areas over the last few days. However, distribution was halted after the Lok Ayukta stepped in following reports that Covid norms were being violated.

Anandiah had become a local sensation after people in search of a cure for Covid, began landing in droves at his doorsteps, after visuals of his treatment went viral on social media platforms.

