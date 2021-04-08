KSRTC Strike: Additional trains to run from April 8 to 14

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): South Western Railway (SWR) on Wednesday said that it will run additional trains from April 8 to April 14 in view of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Employees (KSRTC) strike. The move also aims at clearing the extra rush of the upcoming Ugadi festival.



According to an official statement of SWR, Railway Board has approved the running of the Special Express trains with special fare, due to the strike of Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Employees and for clearing extra rush of upcoming Ugadi Festival.

A total of eighteen Special Express trains were listed in the statement.

In view of the call for employees' strike from Wednesday, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has decided to issue temporary permits to private buses and school buses for the convenience of passengers.

KSRTC employees have given a call for the strike with the demands of salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. (ANI)

